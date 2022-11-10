Attack on Titan: End of the World

Not Available

Eren (Haruma Miura) leaves to restore a break in the wall destroyed by a Titan. He comes under attack by the Titans and is cornered. Shikishima (Hiroki Hasegawa) comes to his aid. The titans never stops attacking. Eren is now injured and tries to protect Armin (Kanata Hongo), but is swallowed by a titan. A Titan with black hair appears and begins to expel the other titans.