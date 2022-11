Not Available

ATTACK! Pro Wrestling - Road To Sacrifice - 14th March 2020, The Bingo Hall, Cathays 1. Danny Jones vs Dan Moloney 2. Shay FU vs Rufio 3. Dani Luna vs Aleah James 4.Ring Crew Express vs ELIJAH 5. Brendan White vs Dereiss (Rap Battle) 6. Kyle Fletcher, Shota Umino and Lykos II vs The Anti Fun Police and Shigehiro Irie