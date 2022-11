Not Available

A group of young, hot new actors and crew move production to a new studio in a remote area of a Midwest town. Little did they know, but the killer has a score to settle when everyone on set is stranded in the remote studio with a van that has run out of gas and no cell phone service. No one is immune, not even the tree hugger, land developer or news crew covering a nearby construction project infringing on the habitat of an endangered bird species.