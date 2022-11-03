Not Available

A successful man, a television presenter is living his dignified and comfortable life. And then, one night in the parking lot he gets beaten up. He does not know who attacked him, does not know why he was attacked. When a few days later he experiences another attack, his life begins to change: friends are suspicious, he gets a promotion, his girlfriend doubt his sanity ... lost, he wanders through the dark streets at night and searching for the assailants. On one such night, and I suddenly raises his hand to the unknown man ...