The movie begins with Ajith, a driving instructor leading a happy life with his mother Sujatha. She hides from him the truth that his father, Nizhalgal Ravi, was murdered by a dadha, Babu Anthony. The mother much against the boy’s wish packs off Ajith’s twin brother with a family who offer to adopt him, who had been witness to the murderer from a close quarter, to a distant town. He escapes from the family and goes to Tuticorin and grows to become a gangster there. When the younger Ajith visits Tuticorin, he comes across his elder brother. Seizing the opportunity, the elder brother kidnaps the younger one and decides to go as the driving instructor to Chennai. Initially, he plans to take revenge on his mother for packing him off from their house at a very young age. He hurts her at every step and even plans to sell off all their property.