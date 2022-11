Not Available

A teenager eager to make the high school basketball team fails the tryouts. Devastated, he turns to the family doctor to find out what happened. The doctor tells him that he failed because of his "poor attitude", and proceeds to show him a parade of losers, rejects and derelicts who let their "bad attitudes" get the best of them. Shaken to his very core, the young man vows to improve his attitude, and begins to succeed in life.