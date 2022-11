Not Available

The young ravishing history teacher Lora Angelova is torn apart by the love she has for the school her father founded, and her former life as a competitive dancer. As the principal's position at the school becomes vacant, Lora needs to make the difficult decision between staying and fighting for the job, or running away from the intimidation she faces. With the help of the beloved students in her class, she discovers who she really is and easily makes the right decision.