Attractive Seeks Woman

Stasio Tuchala, old bachelor, resident of Sucha Wolka, after his sister left for America, lives alone. Because he can not cope with the farmwork, his friends decide to get him married. Stasio already attracted two girls from his village and Ukrainian Vera, but he dreams of Miss from colorful magazines. Matrimonial ad that Stasio, Albert and Henry put in the press, has nothing to do with reality, Stasio is NOT a handsome, dark haired, and wealthy. Meanwhile, the mayor Sucha Wolka seriously offended gang leaders from the neighboring village Mokra Wolka and on Sunday the village is expecting a retaliation ...