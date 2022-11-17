Attraverso la Sicilia

Not Available

A ferry boat unloads a train on the coasts of Sicily; the steam engine starts moving, the railway winds through stark landscapes and picturesque coastlines. In the meantime we are shown the gathering of seafood, the coming and going of people at the port and the ruins of ancient Greek settlements: Selinunte, Girgenti. The dominant colours in the film are the blue of the sea, the yellow of the sun and a beautiful red toning to render the majesty of the ruins standing out against the sky. The video is a copy from the film print held by the National Cinema Museum.