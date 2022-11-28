Not Available

aTypical Love is anything but typical in this hilarious romantic romp. Join your comedic tour guide, Sweet Jimmy (Eddie Griffin) as he weaves the torrid tale of a love triangle between three slightly strange people who look at romance from completely different points of view. Brad (Steven Bauer) is the neurotic lawyer who hates Roger (Keeffe Griffith), the rich, fun loving playboy. They both love Tina (Ming Ballard), a ditsy high-end escort. As both men try to win her love and sabotage each other, they form a three-way love triangle, with a surprising secret! aTypical Love is the most extreme and outrageously funny movie this year! Youll laugh so hard youll. Well, you fill in the rest