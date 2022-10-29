Au nom du fils

Not Available

Michel is a welder working at a shipyard in Brest. His wife died of cancer over a year ago and their 19-year-old son, Etienne, went to pieces and made off for Bogota. He hasn't been in touch for 6 months and Michel is desperate to find him. He leaves - without much money - arrives to Bogota and is mugged on the first day but manages to strike up a friendship with a Belgian girl who - reluctantly at first - helps him on his quest and eventually becomes a close friend. In an unbelievably short time, and following the flimsiest clues, he finds his son who has tried to find a new family among a white-clad Indian tribe in a near-accessible place. I won't spoil it by telling you any more - but there isn't much more.