Au piquet ! Une nuit avec le personnel gréviste du centre de tri postal de Toulouse-Matabiau

Not Available

"Social movements have this in common with icebergs : although the tip is what looks impressive, the mass holding up the edifice is found under the surface." Toulouse, a day in December 1995. An interprofession and interunion demonstration against the Juppé plan. 100,000 people in the street. On the reverse side of this day's fighting, one finds nights that taste less mediatic. Here stand individuals, men, women, around the fire. They keep it burning, they keep the movement alive.