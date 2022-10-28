Au plus près du soleil

Not Available

Sophie, a judge, auditions one day Juliette, for facts of abuse of weakness on her lover. She realizes after investigation that the accused person is the biological mother of the child she adopted. Olivier, her husband, disapproves of his attitude and enters into a relationship with Juliette without revealing his real identity. But the young woman discovers that Olivier is the husband of her judge. She does not understand what he is looking for, he cannot anymore reveal the truth...