This film has the typical air of Italian action/gangster comedies from that period - it is a perfectly charming and funny sort of comedy. The cliches of black and white are wonderfully maintained in this movie as the good guys are clever and witty and the bad ones are bad and pretty dumb. The "Shakespearian" dream of the "good" Mafioso a bit stupid but then a film like that seems in need of a few blunders.