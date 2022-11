Not Available

Captain Marvel is back to help the Avengers battle for the fate of the universe. But first, she's got to get debriefed in what she missed-from fads to food to tech, including the fully-electric Audi e-tron SUV. Carol Danvers must have a brief history lesson of the 90's. She discovers Avengers action figures, cell phones and even guacamole on Bruschetta. Then she discovers AUDI, she must supercharge it to suit her needs.