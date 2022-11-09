Auditioning Fanny follows an eventful week in the life of Fanny Love. A naive woman with stars in her eyes for an old Hollywood world long gone, and a dream of a love story lost in modern society. With the innocence of a child and the temper of a psychopath, she is thrilled when auditions for a new musical film starring heart throb Jack Baron are announced. With a spring in her step and a song in her heart, Fanny knows this is the big break she's been waiting for, and as long as nobody stands in her path, everything should work out just dandy.
