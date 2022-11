Not Available

Audra McDonald, Tony Award-winner for Carousel, Master Class, and Ragtime, appears live in concert from the Donmar Warehouse in London. In a program that blends the old and the new, McDonald presents ballads by Gershwin, Arlen, and Kern, along with songs by the next generation of music theatre composers. Her performance demonstrates why The New York Times has declared, "She has the vocal power and charisma to make you believe in a better musical future."