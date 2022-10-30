Not Available

Audrey the Trainwreck

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The story of two people caught in the routines of work and circles of friends. The days begin with an alarm and ends with the fading sound of a television. Ron Hogan, a 28 year old ATM parts purchaser, and Stacy Ryan, a 27 year old, oddly charming courier, meet through a match making Internet service and go through the routine of falling for one another.

Cast

Nick OffermanDavid George
Danny RhodesScott Kaniewski
Rebecca SpenceKate Meyers
Joe SwanbergJeremy Roth
Kris SwanbergRealtor Lady
Alexi WasserStacy Ryan

Images