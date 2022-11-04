Audubon VideoGuide To 505 Birds Of North America

Not Available

Audubon's VideoGuide to the Birds of North America is the ideal application of DVD technology to a reference source. Beautiful moving footage and stills, bird calls and sounds, annotated visuals, authoritative narration and range maps help users quickly and precisely locate any of 247 bird species in DVD I (with 258 additional species in DVD II, available seperately) at the touch of a button. By using your DVD player's remote control you can repeat a segment, a shot or any part of a bird's description as often as you like, or even view footage in slow motion. Add a portable DVD player or a laptop and you can easily bring this unique reference into the field, for immediate on-site identification.