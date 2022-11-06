Not Available

Auf der Sonnenseite

  • Music
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DEFA

The story of the steel melter Martin Hoff, whose factory delegates him to a drama school, corresponds to the real life of the actor Manfred Krug. Like his (film) hero, Krug works as a steel melter, does artwork, sings and acts, and is sent to drama school. Like his hero, who behaves anarchically and conspicuously, Krug is soon expelled from school.

Cast

Manfred KrugMartin Hoff
Marita BöhmeOttilie Zinn
Heinz SchubertFelix Schnepf
Fred MahrJens Krüger
Günter NaumannRaupenfahrer
Fred DelmareAufsichtsbeamter

View Full Cast >

Images