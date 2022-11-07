Auf der Suche nach der Sonne

Not Available

Schroeter casts his tutored eye on Mnouchkine, the legendary founder of the avant-garde Théâtre du Soleil, with whom he shared an affinity for collage and pastiche, improvisation and distillation, ancient Greek drama, commedia dell’arte, opera, and Asian traditions of theater and dance. In this fascinating study of the creative process, Mnouchkine is seen directing her company in a revival of 1789, her defining political work, along with her 1977 film Molière and the theatrical premiere of Hélène Cixous’s The Horrific and as Yet Unfinished Story of Norodom Sihanouk, King of Cambodia. - MoMA