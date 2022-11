Not Available

'It's the mid-second world war. Hebe is a member of the Dutch resistance. When she gets captured by the Nazis she pretends to be someone else and they seem to fall for it. But how long will it take them to figure out that she is not who she says she is... and what will happen to her if they do?' Aufseherin is an animated short based on the story of world war II Dutch resistance woman Hebe Kohlbrugge.