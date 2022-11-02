Augsburger Puppenkiste - Kleiner König Kalle Wirsch

Not Available

Kalle Wirsch reigns as king of the meerkats on the five nations of the Wirsche, Wolde, Gilche, Trumpe and Murke. Zoppo Trump, the leader of the Trumpe wants to make him the throne of dispute and challenges him to a duel, because after Erdmännchenrecht the winner is entitled to the kingship. The fight will take place in the Wiwogitrumu castle the next full moon. To get without a fight conferred the royal dignity, Zoppo tries to stop them with the help of his four co-conspirators Querro, Quarro, the rat and the spider, Kalle to reach the battlefield