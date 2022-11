Not Available

A physics professor receives a surprise visitor who has greater knowledge about his work with regards to time than the Professor himself. Who is this visitor? Where is he from? Questions and doubts flood the professor's mind, until Shayan the visitor, makes the ultimate sacrifice to turn time and reality on its head. A taut thriller with an unexpected twist, August 25 tests the bonds of love, trust and sacrifice that we share with each other. Bonds that defy nature and reality.