2012

August. Eighth

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 2012

Studio

Not Available

August Eighth - story of an ordinary young woman. Ksenia's life is not too happy. Problem at work, problem in personal life, problem with mother, a baby requiring constant cares... Ksenia want to spend a few days in Sochi with new boyfriend, and mom sends her son Artem to the boy's father on Caucasus. But Georgia started war and she must overcome fear, overcome circumstances, she must save her child...

Cast

Maksim MatveevLekha
Aleksey GuskovKazbek
Aleksandr OleshkoEgor
Vladimir VdovichenkovPresident
Sergey GazarovKirill Ivanovich
Yuriy KutsenkoHimself - Georgy

