AUN: The Beginning and the End of All Things

When looking for alternative energy sources, the Japanese scientist Sekai tragically dies. Twenty years later the Brazilian mathematician Euclides continues his research. The lack of an essential component won't allow a breakthrough. Only AUN, Sekai's son, seems to hold the key to protect mankind from self-destruction. In the aftermath of the nuclear tragedy in Fukushima the film appears like a prophecy. AUN's dream-like images, complemented by music from Christian Fennesz and Ryuichi Sakamoto, lead into a fantastic and exciting world, full of brightness and darkness of life.
