Aune, or On Effective Demise

Aune is a 19th century girl confined to her bed, living under the threat of amputation. She has dreams of a park that are both premonitions of the future and a site at which its absence is played out. An escalating sense of timelessness collapses Aune's two realities, as her body takes on significance as a cipher for a larger process of dismemberment. A love story turns into a film about sex, death and the economy. Filmed in large part in Victoria Park, London, the film is a loose adaptation of 1896 novel Aune by Finnish writer Immi Hellen.