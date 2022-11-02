Not Available

A trio of ruthless killers seeks refuge in a quiet suburban home, only to discover a destructive force that could spell their doom in this blood-drenched frightener from director James Tucker. They thought they had found the perfect hideout, but what they didn't realize was that they had entered into the home of a truly terrifying family. But the folks downstairs are the least of their worries, because by the time these sadistic beasts discover the unearthly powers of the woman who dwells on the third floor, it's already too late for any hope of survival.