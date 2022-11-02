Auntie Helga's Christmas Carol

Not Available

Bob Cratchet is working for next to nothing, and doesn't get any more wood for the fire. He has to prick his finger for blood so he can write, and he is not allowed to go to the GAP. At home, his daughter is going to die, so she must finish her dusting quickly. Then at night Auntie Helga comes home and is greeted Marley. Marley warns her about three ghosts who will visit during the night. The first ghost comes and is only a head. He shows her the past. Then the ghost of the present comes and is huge. He shows her Bob Cratchet talking to his dead his daughter pretending she is alive. Then the Scream guy comes and tries to kill her, but she thinks he is the ghost of the future, so she leaves to see what the future will hold. The real ghost of the future comes and is confused why she isn't there. He meets up with the Scream guy and they fight to the death. Auntie Helga never learns her lesson and feed scraps from the largest turkey to Bob Cratchet who has to beg for them under the table.