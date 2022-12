Not Available

Auntie Maam is a foot masseuse. She is also a freelance actress in Thai independent films. One day, one of the films she played is chosen by a film festival in Europe. The film director asks her to join the trip to the festival Auntie Maam has never had a passport. She consults Kaen, her nephew how to get one. This film is a satire black comedy with social issue. The background is the Thai political movement against the government in the early of 2014