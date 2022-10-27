1958

Auntie Mame

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 26th, 1958

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Ten-year-old orphan Patrick Dennis has come to live with his nearest relative and in the high times ahead, he's not going to believe his luck. Nor will you, because Patrick's relation is played by one of Hollywood's grandest dames. Reprising her Broadway triumph, Rosalind Russell won her fourth Oscar nomination and third Golden Globe Award as the marvelous madcap who lives life to the hilt. Auntie Mame brings to bubbly life the mayhem Mame and her cronies create while guiding Patrick's fortunes. "Life is a banquet," Mame says, "and most poor suckers are starving to death!" With wit, style and a seasoned cast to dish humor and heart with gusto, Auntie Mame is a full-course meal of entertainment magic.

Cast

Forrest TuckerBeauregard Jackson Pickett Burnside
Coral BrowneVera Charles
Fred ClarkDwight Babcock
Roger SmithPatrick Dennis -older
Patric KnowlesLindsay Woolsey
Peggy CassAgnes Gooch

View Full Cast >

Images