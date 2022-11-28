Aunts Hospitality A Riley Reyes Story

Not Available

Aunt Threatens To Kick Nephew Out Of House Unless He Fucks Her SCENE OPENS on Rita (Riley Reyes), who is in her living room when her doorbell rings. She is puzzled, and says aloud to herself that she isn't expecting anyone. She answers the door. Standing there is a young man (Lucas Frost), looking forlorn and soaked with sweat, carrying a knapsack. Um...Aunt Rita? He asks tentatively. Oliver? Rita asks in disbelief. 'Is that really you?! I haven't seen you since your 14th birthday, and that was...at least 5 years ago,' Rita says. She invites him inside, mentioning how sweltering it is outside.