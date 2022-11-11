Not Available

Aunty No 1 is a 1998 Bollywood comedy film adapted from the Marathi play 'Moruchi Mavshi' written by Acharya Atre. Sandhya (Raveena Tandon) is in search of her prince charming and when Gopi (Govinda) comes to know about this he pretends to be a rich prince and Sandhya starts dating him. But soon she comes to know that Gopi is a poor man but nevertheless they start loving each other. Meanwhile Gopi's friends Abhyankar (Harish) and Raja (Rohit Kumar) request Gopi to become an Aunty for a big favor. He does so with hilarious results, as two men (Kader Khan and Saeed Jaffrey) start loving him. This leads to humorous situations.