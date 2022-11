Not Available

Aur Ek Prem Kahani (English: Another Love Story) is a 1996 Indian Hindi film directed by Balu Mahendra. The film became the debut of several Southern stars, Ramesh Aravind, Sudhir Ahuja, and Heera Rajagopal. Co-starring in the film were Revathi Menon and Akshay Anand. The film is a remake of Balu Mahendra's Kannada film Kokila.