2006

Comedy - Pappu, is a compulsive daydreamer. One day he meets Kiran, the sister of the underworld don Sudhakar Chauhan and instantly falls for her. In order to win her affections he makes up a story. All goes well until his false story is about to come true. *Subtitles not available for this feature* - Krishna Abhishek, Narendra Bedi, K.K. Goswami