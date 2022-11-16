Aurora Borealis: An Evening under the Northern Lights

Not Available

"Firelight Flickering on the Ceiling of the World". The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, is one of nature's most wonderful phenomena. The Northern Lights occur in late autumn, all winter and early spring all around the Arctic regions. For thousands of years, the Northern Lights have captivated and excited people under the polar sky. NRK's experienced photographers have selected a collection of spectacular Northern Lights, and with new technology they have managed to capture the Northern Lights in the natural landscape. The radio orchestra has chosen music and performs classical works with beautiful and magical light.