Ausserirdische

Not Available

The story is about a gay student - Max - and his life and sorrows in the separated Berlin...with aliens. Florian Gärtner's first film tells with a laconic sense of humor and in poetic black and white the story of gay boys in Berlin in the 1990s who come to the big city with their dreams of a free life and have to find themselves there first. “Aliens" has become a cult film in the memory of many fans over the years, but was unfortunately only rarely seen. Now there is a reunion with Max, Toby and Zenon and with the Berlin “SchwuZ" in the nineties.