Austen Country: The Life & Times of Jane Austen

When Jane Austen, the daughter of a country clergyman, was born in the picturesque village of Steventon in Hampshire in December 1775, few people could have guessed the impact she would have on the world of literature. With just six completed novels, "Sense and Sensibility", "Pride and Prejudice", "Mansfield Park", "Emma", "Persuasion" and "Northanger Abbey", Jane Austen is one of that rare collection of classic authors to have remained popular throughout the ages. Although this program touches upon Jane Austen's literary abilities, it is in fact far more concerned with the great lady herself, and her own fascinating life at a time in England's history when Georgian elegance was at its most graceful.