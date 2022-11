Not Available

One of the most explosive, charismatic, intense stars to ever enter the ROH arena, Austin Aries immediately made an impression on the fans and left them clamoring for more. The man once referred to as "The Wrestling Machine" awed the ROH faithful with his combination of technical precision, high flying abilities, and a deadly combination of maneuvers that launched him in the Ring of Honor history books when he faced down Samoa Joe at "Final Battle 2004".