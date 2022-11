Not Available

He established himself as a bona fide star the night he dethroned Samoa Joe for the ROH World Title. He asserted his dominance as an ROH World Tag Team champion alongside Roderick Strong. He cemented his status as the Ace of ROH with his 3 match series against Bryan Danielson. So what was next for Austin Aries? Making history once again by becoming the only two-time World champion in Ring of Honor history...