Austin City Limits: The Best of Spoon

Not Available

Spoon emerged in the early aughts and Austin City Limits is proud to present highlights from the band’s multiple appearances on the program over two decades. Pitchfork hails them as “one of the most stand-up bands of their generation” and as Rolling Stone raves of their twenty-five-year streak: “It’s just been one long stretch of slow-build greatness.” The 14-song, the career-wide hour is a master-class from a band that has inspired legions of diehard fans and made it strictly on its own terms: jagged guitar, tight melodies, and killer hooks, as frontman Britt Daniels’ indelible vocals, fuse with drummer Jim Eno’s impeccable beats to create a sound all their own.