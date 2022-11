Not Available

In this video, you will see the Entire WingTsun System, which includes: 1. The Three Forms (Siu-Nim-Tau by Grandmaster Yip-Man , Chum-Kiu, Biu-Tze) and their applications. 2. The famous Chi-Sau Training is shown in slow and normal speed, with detailed explanation. 3. Grandmaster Leung Ting demonstrate the Penetrating Soft-Palm, Close-Range Kicks, Fighting Application and more! 4. The WingTsun Long Pole and Doubleswords! 5. Wooden Dummy Form by Grandmaster Yip Man!