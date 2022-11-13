Autism: The Sequel

Not Available

When Autism: The Musical was released in 2007, scores of young children were being identified as autistic. The original film explored some of the ways that families dealt with having kids on the spectrum. As the autism epidemic continues (1 in 68 children are now diagnosed) those same five families contend with caring for adult children with autism. This new film reconnects with all of the families to explore how these young adults are faring. Through their stories we see the ways in which the world has changed to accommodate autistic people as well as the ways in which it still has not.