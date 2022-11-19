Not Available

From the creators of TEN4 and Metropolis comes ACL Productions latest installment in progressive kiteboarding videos. This highly anticipated release, AutoFocus, documents what happens when you combine wind, raw talent and the most exclusive kiteboarding destinations in the world. AutoFocus brings together seven of the most talented, style driven and highly respected wakestyle riders in the industry and drops them into the largest most elaborate conglomeration of sliders, kickers and rails to date.