1995

Automatic

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 7th, 1995

Studio

Lakeview Productions

Robgen industries newest security system is "The J Series Automatic", an android model designed and programmed to protect humans from violent attacks. But one night, an Automatic named J269 discovers a Robgen executive trying to rape a female employee named Nora Rochester. While trying to stop the crime, he inadvertently kills the executive. At this point, J269 then calls Goddard Marx (his creator and a Robgen chairman) to inform him of the incident. Marx tells the android to stay there with Rochester until help arrives, but Marx is intent on sweeping the fiasco under the rug by sending mercenaries to eliminate both J269 and Rochester. Now the two are fugitives on the run from a para-military hit squad.

Cast

Daphne AshbrookNora Rochester
John GloverGoddard Marx
Jeff KoberMajor West
Dennis LipscombRaymond Hammer
Penny JohnsonJulia Rodriguez
Annabelle GurwitchGloria Takamatsu

Images