AUTOMOTIVE is a modern noir seen through the eyes of a classic car: Is that a body Kansas is putting in the trunk? He buries it in the desert night under headlights while a beautiful woman watches from the backseat. She is Lonely, his lover and accomplice...or is she? When Lonely's rich husband is murdered Kansas is left to blame. Is he guilty? More important, can he trust the woman he loves? These are the fragments we witness from Kansas' 1964 Mercury Montclair as it rumbles through L.A.