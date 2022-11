Not Available

Relive the glory years of sports car racing with this entry from the popular Automotive Series that draws on rare archival footage and interviews to explore the origins of many of the cars that have graced the racetrack over the decades. Highlights include a 30-year overview of Corvette racing, a jaw-dropping duel between a Ferrari F-1 and a Lola TC70 coupe, and the classic race cars that the made the 1984 Bahamas Speed Week one for the ages.