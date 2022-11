Not Available

Autonomous is the story of Petr Davydtchenko, an artist who lives parallel to modern life and society. Unbound by conventional means of survival, Petr lives an entirely self-sufficient life in rural south-west France. ​ Autonomous explore humanity's relationship with modern life and our endless consumption of resources. Are we too far set in our metropolitan ways? Or can we be more critical about how we, as a species, interact with the world around us?