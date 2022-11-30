Autopoiesis

Not Available

    #YouAreASystem #aerialskiers #SeoulWinterOlympics #divers #LeniRiefenstal #Olympia #OpticalIllusions #SpeculativelyGeneratedOuterSpace #SelfHypnosis #SunRa #SpaceIsThePlace #4ECognition #AssaultByHashtags #MeToo #BlackLivesMatter #StillMarching #GiletJaune #Brexit #WhoseUtopia #AfroFuturism #AryanRace #HashtagActivism #ConstantlyBuffeted #Maintain #LoveWins "All image and audio content in this video was filmed by screen recordings of live streams or shared content on the Internet. Video footage of speculative space exploration was made by screen recording explorations in the free online software Space Engine." - Lana Z Caplan

