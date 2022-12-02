Autoportree Emaga

Not Available

Edvard Oja is the object as well as subject of his own film. This is an honest story about chronical alcoholism, about the author's journey through treatment, religion, death and friendship. Edvard has been always supported by his mother who has provided unconditional love for her son in every situation. Mother is the only one in the documentary who won't ennoble the environment suffering from alcoholism. Yet, her son has no strength to struggle out of his tough situation. Is it possible after all that he will be cured?